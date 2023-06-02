£1,000 reward offered for 'friendly but timid' dog missing in Doncaster

Suki has been missing from the city centre since May 25 - and appeals to find her have so far proved fruitless.

The whippet bull greyhound cross was last positively sighted near the Aldi supermarket in Wheatley, with owner David Milligan desperate to get his pet back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook group to co-ordinate the search and potential sightings has been set up HERE

The hunt is on for missing Suki in Doncaster.

A group spokesman said: “Her last confirmed sighting was near the Aldi in Wheatley on Friday morning, May 26

“There is a £1,000 reward offered by the owner for her safe return.

“With no sightings and only one possible but unconfirmed sighting in Bentley, it is very possible she was stolen by someone. Please inbox me in total confidence if you know anything or have seen her anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Suki may still be in hiding in the Wheatley or surrounding area, possibly near the river and canal areas where she could stay hidden for a week without getting noticed. She is friendly but timid.

“We have got posters up this week and more are going up this weekend. Vets, dog warden, and Network Rail are all aware.

Members of the public are urged to contact 07904077878 or 07738 221 519 with details of sightings of Suki.