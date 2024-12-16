Prosthetic limbs to wedding dresses – train operator reveals top ten list of unusual items left behind.

As the festive season gets underway, pioneering open access operator Hull Trains is reminding people to take care of their belongings and has released a list of the most unusual personal items that have been left behind on its services during the past year.

The release of this list is intended to encourage customers to take extra care during the festive period, as people travel on Hull Trains’ services along the East Coast Main Line during the Christmas party season.

Phones, tablets, laptops and bags are regularly left behind by customers as they depart Hull Trains’ services at stations including Beverley, Hull, Brough, Selby, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham and King’s Cross in London.

David Bliss, Hull Trains Planning Administrator, who managed the lost property for Hull Trains for many years, reveals that many other weird and wonderful items regularly found their way to him over the 24 years the operator has been running.

"I could have made my own android person from the amount of prosthetic body parts we’ve had left on our trains over the years. Nothing ever surprised me by the end. We’ve had everything left behind that you could think of at some point!”

“One of my favourite stories is that we once had a wedding dress, complete with associated bridesmaid dresses, left on the train. The unfortunate lady had apparently travelled from Canada and then accidentally picked up a similar looking case from another passenger when departing the train.

“The case she ended up taking belonged to an entertainer and had a clown suit in it. That would have proved quite a surprise when opening the case, I’m sure! Despite my best-efforts, including liaison with the airline and a national newspaper appeal in Canada, the customer never came forward and the dress eventually went to The Red Cross. At least it found a new home!”

David concluded, “Wherever possible we do our absolute best to reunite people with their possessions and it’s lovely seeing their faces if they do get something important back. However, the best plan is always prevention by double checking before leaving the train, if possible.”

Hull Trains’ top 10 list of usual items left on its services is:

A wedding dress

A clown suit

Glass eyes and false teeth

Car keys to a new Mercedes-Benz car

A passport with a bag of money

Guitars, mouth organs and a drum set

Jimmy Choo shoes (size 4 in bright pink)

£700 pair of sunglasses

Wheelchairs

Walking sticks

All items are stored in lost property for a maximum of three months before being passed to charity partners. To save losing important personal items Hull Trains is encouraging all customers to do the following this festive season:

Place completed luggage labels on your suitcases as you would for a plane journey

Ensure you check your seat and surroundings before you leave

Avoid a rushed departure by knowing when your station is approaching

Work together to check that other people in your group have all of their items