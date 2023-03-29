Proposed Youth Hub in Wheatley makes progress as cabinet sets out ambitions for young people

Doncaster Council has received funding to go towards the Wheatley Youth Hub, which will now be subject to permissions and planning approval.

November has been proposed for the hub’s opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Hubs are safe spaces for young people to engage in activity groups in a variety of areas.

The council offices

They also offer job training and advice from dedicated specialists.

Funds were awarded for the project as Phase One of the Youth Investment Fund from the Department of of Digital Media, Culture and Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme was announced in October last year, with Phase Two set to begin later this year.

Phase One aims to test out new, modernised methods of construction through the building of Youth Hubs.

Doncaster was one of four local authorities across the country to benefit from this phase of funding.

Phase Two aims to deliver 300 of these hubs in total across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the first hub is up and running, the council will decide whether to apply for Phase Two funding.

This will be based upon whether a sustainable model for building future hubs can be created.

The council has set up a programme board to deliver the project with key services such as planning, commissioning and children.

At the same time, Cabinet is set to approve a new Youth Strategy to run until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy sets out eight key aims to improve the lives of young people in Doncaster:

Expand Universal provision of youth services by utilising digital youth work alongside in-person offerings.

Grow the Voluntary Community and Faith Sector through engagement and workforce development.

Establish and area-based Youth-Work model with trained Youth Support workers based in communities.

Create more safe spaces for all young people to access.

Co-design a Youth Work Curriculum alongside young people to be implemented in schools.

Create targeted street-based Youth Work teams.

Identify and seek funding opportunities locally and nationally.

Recruit, support and train a youth service workforce.