It is brought about by a rise in the usage of fireworks, which can cause distress to people with PTSD , vulnerable people, farm animals, pets and working dogs.

Ensure fireworks displays on council land use silent and low noise fireworks. Encourage parish councils to do the same. Encourage citizens to attend organised displays rather than arrange their own. Encourage the use and sale of silent and low noise fireworks. Encourage early advertisement of displays to allow people to take precautions in advance. Promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of loud fireworks on welfare. Write to the government to insist that recommendations are taken on nationally.