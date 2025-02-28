Project to help young people with learning disabilities into work to be held in Doncaster

A new project to help young people in Doncaster with learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorders into work is to be launched.

The Aspirations Doncaster scheme will open in September, specialising in supported internships for anyone with an Education Health Care Plan. (EHCP)

Aspirations Doncaster is offering the programme for young adults with a learning disability and/or autism spectrum condition at Amazon’s LBA4 depot.

Aspirations Doncaster, Amazon LBA4 and national charity DFN Project SEARCH have formed a partnership to give young people with a learning disability and/or autism vital work-based learning opportunities, to help them secure competitive employment.

The scheme aims to help people with learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorders into work

A spokesperson said: “With the latest employment figures highlighting that only 4.8% of people with a learning disability or autism spectrum condition in England are in paid employment, there is a clear and urgent need to support more young people with a learning disability into the workforce.

“This collaboration will create urgently needed inclusive employment opportunities and empower young adults with a learning disability through specialised training and practical work experience.”

Interns will spend 30% of their time on a reactive employability curriculum and 70% in the workplace with the support of a trained job coach who will help both the intern and the employer.

This programme is for 18-25 year olds with an EHCP, who are currently at the end of their educational journey but need more support to enter the world of work.

An event will be held from 5pm on March 19 where young adults can meet the team, visit the Amazon site and discuss placement opportunities linked to their aspirations.

Email [email protected] for further details.