Professor Brian Cox inspires Doncaster students at huge science school event

Prof Brian Cox inspired students at a science school event,

Television physicist Professor Brian Cox has inspired future Doncaster scientists and engineers – at a huge science school in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prof Cox, who has hosted a string of popular BBC science shows, delivered a speech to pupils at the 5th annual North Star Science School, held at Gulliver’s Valley theme park near Sheffield.

Professor Cox shared his vision to make the UK the best place to do science and engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He let the 500+ pupils and their teachers know: "You don’t have to be a genius – science is for everyone. All you need to be is interested, and if you’re interested, then you can do it.”

Throughout the day, he met with enthusiastic students and later delivered a speech exploring the wonders of our solar system and galaxies, the possibility of life beyond our planet and the future of science.

During his speech, he said: “The only thing we can say for sure about life in the Milky Way galaxy and beyond, is that there is one place where we are certain life exists - Earth.

"So, it is over to you students really in the next 10, 20, 30 years. It would be wonderful if we found that this place is not unique even in the solar system.

"As it stands at the moment, we’re doing research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are we alone in the solar system? We don’t know. Are we alone in the Milky Way galaxy? We don’t know. That’s why we use science.”

Following his talk, pupils were able to take part in a number of practical workshops, working alongside (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Maths) STEAM-related businesses.

This included testing the cooling rates of melted chocolate with AMETEK LAND and Sheffield Girls’ High School, discovering how homes are designed with Barratt Developments PLC and Brinsworth Academy, testing different designs of paper planes with CBE+.

Newfield Secondary School pupils explored engineering with Volker Rail and students from Doncaster’s Hayfield School were given an introduction to memory metals with Forge Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils from Don Valley built a simple flying control mechanism with Vulcan to the Sky Trust and Doncaster UTC students explored the fusion of energy with the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Sheffield Park Academy students learned how bricks are made with Ibstock PLC.

Further workshops were hosted by AESSEAL, the AMRC Training Centre, Army, Cyber Security, E.on with Amazelab, Esh Group, NHS South Yorkshire, Signia Hearing, JJA Snack, Space Detectives, MoSAIC and United Cast Bar in collaboration with Cast Metals Federation.

The North Star Science event featured talks from leading scientists and engineers, including Ruth Amos, Inventor and Director of the YouTube channel Kids Invent Stuff bringing kids’ invention ideas to life, Dr Simon Goodwin, Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics at the University of Sheffield and Sonja Jones, Clinical Audiologist at Cardiff Hearing, who talked about the powerful connection between science and healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Star Science School is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE.

Its mission is to establish the UK as a global leader in science and engineering, inspiring the next generation.

Peter Edwards, Joint CEO of the Work-wise Foundation, said: “I’d like to thank Professor Brian Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson, whose vision and passion have been instrumental in making North Star Science School a reality. We are also incredibly grateful for the support from businesses and their willingness to share invaluable expertise with the next generation

of innovators.”

He adds: “STEAM touches every part of our lives, shaping the world around us and driving the innovations that will define our future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation, added: “We received some excellent feedback, with teachers telling us that students have gained valuable insights into future careers. Every year, we aim to make North Star even more interactive, with workshops run by businesses and speakers who students wouldn’t normally get the chance to engage with.

"We were very honoured to have Professor Cox join us here at Gulliver’s Valley – he really did set the tone for a remarkable and memorable day!”

Charlie Smith, Assistant Marketing Manager at AESSeal, said: “This year, we created a seal-building workshop which gave students the opportunity to learn how to build a mechanical seal with different components. This showed students how our mechanical seals go on to make a huge difference to businesses all around the world, saving them money, water, time and much more!”