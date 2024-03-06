Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was revealed this week that recently elected Rochdale MP George Galloway is set to visit Doncaster.

Mr Galloway is the leader of the socialist, socially conservative Workers’ Party of Great Britain which was formed in 2019.

He led his by-election campaign on his support for Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Professional troublemaker”: Conservative councillors call for George Galloway visit to be cancelled.

Mr Galloway will attend the Miners’ Strike anniversary march through Hatfield and Dunscroft on Saturday (9 March).

In a joint statement, Doncaster’s Conservative councillors condemned the upcoming visit:

“We write as Conservative Councillors who are concerned for the safety of the public in Hatfield and Dunscroft as well as for the good name of Doncaster.

“It was with some horror that we learned recently that George Galloway MP of the Workers Party of Britain was invited to come to Doncaster.

“It seems that the Labour Party supporting organisers of the Miners March invited this divisive and controversial figure to attend their event. If they truly cared about Doncaster then why would they do that?

“For many the recent by-election in Rochdale was a good example of how political campaigning can be a force for bad not good. Division between communities is not what politicians of any party should be creating.

“We feel that this invitation should be withdrawn to protect Doncaster’s reputation.”

Mr Galloway previously served as MP for the Labour Party from 1987, however was expelled from the party in 2003 over his vocal objections to the Iraq War.

He later served as an MP for the anti-war Respect Party from 2005-2010 in Bethnal Green and 2012-2015 in Bradford.

Mr Galloway claims that he has “devoted” his life to supporting Palestine against Israel since 1977.

In 2014, he stated during a speech that he had declared Bradford an “Israel-free zone”, leading to an investigation from West Yorkshire Police.