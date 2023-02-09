Customers visiting any of ProCook’s stores in the UK can enter the competition which runs from Friday 10 to 17.

Whoever can flip the most pancakes using a ProCook crepe pan will be crowned ProCook’s ‘Best Flipper’ and the winner at each store will win a crepe pan from ProCook’s

range, providing them with the very best equipment to create delicious, perfectly cooked pancakes for Shrove Tuesday on February 21.

Have you got what it takes to be crowned the best flipper?

The annual Best Flipper event has been held at ProCook stores for many years and has become a fun activity for customers and store team members to get involved in, with everyone from children through to grandparents enthusiastically joining in the event.

The current record for the most pancakes flipped in a minute stands at an amazing 119 flips and is held by Mr Wathey of Castleford who has been unbeaten since 2016.

To enter the Best Flipper competition, just visit any ProCook store before the end of February 17.

Winners will be contacted directly and also announced on ProCook’s social media channels.

ProCook’s store at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Doncaster, Unit 40, DN4 5PH.