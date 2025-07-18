Pro-Palestine "end the genocide" demo to be held in Doncaster
A pro-Palestine demo calling to “end the genocide” in Gaza is to be held in Doncaster city centre.
The Doncaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be staging the protest – the latest of many – outside the Mansion House in the High Street from noon on August 2, with guest speakers calling for an end to genocide in Gaza and a call to stop arming Israel.
All are welcome to attend the demonstration.
