Pro-Palestine "end the genocide" demo to be held in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
A pro-Palestine demo calling to “end the genocide” in Gaza is to be held in Doncaster city centre.

The Doncaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be staging the protest – the latest of many – outside the Mansion House in the High Street from noon on August 2, with guest speakers calling for an end to genocide in Gaza and a call to stop arming Israel.

All are welcome to attend the demonstration.

Further details about the Doncaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign are available HERE

Related topics:DoncasterGazaIsrael

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice