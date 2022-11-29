Sally is a prison officer who was born and raised in the city of Doncaster.

She has been a regular campaigner for the Labour party for 12 years and was formerly Dame Rosie Winterton’s agent.

Now she hopes to take over from the MP and Deputy Speaker following the announcement that she will be retiring when the current political term is over.

Sally Jameson

Her bid was first announced in July with the possibility that a general election could be around the corner.

While the next election is due in 2024, one could be triggered sooner.

Sally has stated that she supports the policies of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and emphasises a need for Doncaster to “get a piece of the action” with proposed schemes such as nationalised Great British Energy.

If elected, she would become the first MP to be a serving prison officer.

She said: “We have four prisons in Doncaster and it’s important to me to take the voice of all the staff in our service and make sure they are heard, whether that’s on funding for our public services or on tackling crime both here and across the country.”

Her other key policies include the need for a new hospital in Doncaster and tackling the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

She added:

“Doncaster desperately needs a new hospital. The government promised 40 new hospitals across the country however we have yet to see these come to fruition. Over the coming months I will be continuing the campaign to make sure the promise is held good and we get the hospital we deserve”

“Energy bills are out of control, food prices on the rise, public services run to the ground and wages not matching inflation. It is no surprise that in Doncaster food bank usage is soaring and people are struggling more than ever with the cost of living.

“We need real change and a government that is going to help, both with the short term crisis we face, but also have a plan for our long term prosperity. We also need to make sure our education system has the funding it requires to give children a fair chance and the skills they need for the jobs of the future.

“That’s why I’m standing to be the Labour MP here because I know the next Labour Government has a plan to deliver that and I’ll be fighting for Doncaster ever step of the way.”

Her campaign has been supported by Dame Rosie Winterton MP, who said:

“Sally will be an excellent Member of Parliament. She is passionate about Doncaster and cares deeply about improving the lives of people in our city.”

Sally can be found on occasional Saturdays campaigning outside Primark in the city centre, the details of which can be found on her Twitter: @SallyJameson

