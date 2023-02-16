Prison chiefs advertise for pagan chaplain to perform rituals for Wiccans and Druids at Doncaster jail

HMP Ashfield in Gloucestershire needs a part-time priest to lead Rites of Passage and workshops using crystals, pentagrams and a flexible twig for a wand in the £6,200 a year role, The Sun reports.

Another job ad shows prison bosses offering £38,000 pro rata for a second Pagan Chaplain to work in a jail in Yorkshire, including Doncaster.

The successful candidate will provide advice, pastoral care and spiritual welfare to prisoners, staff and their families.

Stonehenge is regarded as a sacred spot for Druids.

The job ad says: "The Pagan Chaplain will provide for the religious care of prisoners and staff in the Pagan faith tradition.

"The post holder must have the confidence and expertise to lead open ritual, officiate in Rites of Passage, and run workshops for mixed Pagan traditions within the prison system."

The flexible position means the priest can choose at which prison they work including jails in Leeds, Doncaster and York or a jail in Flockton or Wealstun.

Paganism, including Wicca, Druidry and Odinism, are recognised by the Ministry of Justice with guidance priests can use incense, pentagram necklaces, crystals, a chalice and a flexible twig for a wand.

Rituals honour seasons and nature and often include chanting and dancing.

Almost 2,000 prisoners in Britain belong to a religion outside the six major faiths, Ministry of Justice figures show and inmates have the right to see a chaplain of their faith for one hour per week.

