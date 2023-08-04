Princess and superhero day draws bumper crowds to Doncaster park for feast of fun

Sandall Park played host to the Princess and Superhero Fun Day where youngsters could meet up with stars of stage and screen, including Transformers.

If that wasn’t enough, there was also a mini funfair,food stalls, a large inflatable zone, dance and music, zorbs and games.

There was also a circus workshop, ice cream, cake and craft stalls and lots more to enjoy at the event.

And weather stayed kind to organisers, with blue skies and sunshine for much of the day.