Prince Harry in court: How Doncaster played key role in last Royal scandal in dock

And that affair from more than 130 years ago featured Doncaster as a key player as the drama unfolded.

Here's how Doncaster Racecourse, royalty and ‘sex skulduggery’ were all embroiled in a court case which gripped society at the time.

More than 130 years ago, the then Prince of Wales and future King Edward VII, gave evidence in court over a gambling scandal.

Prince Harry has become the first senior Royal in 132 years to appear in court, the last time being in 1890 in a scandal which involved Doncaster Racecourse. (Photo: Getty).

In 1890, the son of Queen Victoria, who had a reputation for womanising and gambling, arrived in Hull with a group including his friend Sir William Gordon-Cumming, an army officer who lent his home to the prince for meetings with his mistresses.

The attraction was St Leger week — a highlight of the flat racing season — at the nearby Doncaster Racecourse, and a party of blue bloods, headed north on a special royal train to Tranby Croft, a mansion in the village of Anlaby near Hull, owned by a shipping tycoon.

One evening, Gordon-Cumming sat down at Tranby Croft for a game of baccarat. The game was technically illegal, but highly popular – especially with the Prince.

A member of the group became convinced Gordon-Cumming was cheating at the game by removing and adding to his stake.

One of the party threatened to expose the scandal at Doncaster Racecourse the next day.

This proved to be the catalyst for the situation spiralling out of control, eventually leading to a scandalous court case.

Gordon-Cumming denied the allegations and it was agreed all present would stay quiet to avoid dragging the Prince of Wales into scandal.

However, when the story leaked, the army officer started proceedings for slander against members of the Wilson family, who accused him of cheating, and in 1891 the case went to trial at the same court where Prince Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers.

As part of the trial, the Prince of Wales was forced to give evidence in what newspapers described as “salacious tit-bits of murky goings-on in high places with thinly veiled suggestions of sex skulduggery.”