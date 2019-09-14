Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Sheffield and Doncaster sparks debate among readers

There were chaotic scenes as the PM arrived for a tour of the market stalls at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge on Friday afternoon as a large crowd of both Brexiteers and Remainers jostled around him as he spoke to market traders.

He also attended the Conference of the North at Magna Centre in Rotherham, an event aimed at getting organisations and authorities across the north to work more closely together on major projects.

Date: 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. Pictured Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with (right) Miriam Cates, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Penistone & Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire.

His whistle stop tour of South Yorkshire also took in Doncaster town centre where he chatted to market traders and mingled with shoppers in the Corn Exchange.

The visit has sparked a lot of debate among Star readers, many of which have taken to Facebook to voice their opinions.

Dean Short said: “Doesn’t matter which political party said what, when and how, the truth is that now there’s a bigger swing towards the Tories in the north than there has ever been.

“Brexit is the biggest issue and Boris is fighting to give us people the vote we voted for. So I and millions of others say well done Boris – at last a PM who is prepared to honour the voter.”

Steven Collins added: “If you don’t like him or the Tories just support him to get us out of the EU, then when it is the next General Election vote for someone else.”

Daniel Turner posted: “Makes me laugh how life-long supporters of Labour now think Boris and Reece-Mogg are champions of the working man.”

In an interview with The Star, Mr Johnson answered questions about the UK’s delayed exit from the EU in his own inimitable way.

He said: “We are just going to punch through. As they say in The Doors song we have got to ‘break on through to the other side.’

“We have got to get through October 31 and get this thing done and we are not waiting around.”