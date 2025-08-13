Preview: Doncaster rock star Yungblud at the world premier of his new film at London’s Leicester Square

Last night (Tuesday August 12), the world premiere of Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? took place at London’s Leicester Square, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release with screenings on August 20 and 24, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world premiere, hosted by Rock Sound, saw Yungblud arrive at the Vue West End alongside family, friends, crew, and the film’s creative team, including director Paul Dugdale. Special guests on the night included musician Joan Armatrading, actor Amybeth McNulty, Nieve Ella, The Molotovs and Louis Starkey.

Speaking at the premiere, Yungblud said: “This has been such a crazy journey. When I had this idea, my bucket list director was Paul [Dugdale] because I knew he’d tell the story with truth and authenticity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be willing to allow the uncomfortable and the scary to be shown to the world, and I hope you love it. In a world where everything is so ‘TikTokable’ and ‘Instagrammable,’ this is a film about imagination, allowing humanity and insecurity to shine. We need more of that in the world if we’re all a bit more real.

Doncaster rock star Yungblud at the world premier of his new film at London’s Leicester Square. Photo by Dave Benett

“I feel honoured… this film had to be made. People need to see what it takes to make an album of this ambition. The whole point of going to Hansa Studios and this whole album [Idols] was about relinquishing a pedestal, walking amongst giants and seeing if you can do it.

“It’s also a story of friendship and love. My team and I come up with mad ideas in a room and somehow they happen. We’ve never had a hand up, it’s more of a kick in the face every time… so being here in Leicester Square is pretty cool. Thank you, Paul."

The feature-length documentary, directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy® and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy 'Worlds on Fire’, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm) was shot at the legendary Hansa Studios Building in Berlin, the birthplace of David Bowie’s Heroes, U2’s Achtung Baby! and countless other iconic albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, the film is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.

Produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures, the film offers a never-before-seen insight into Yungblud’s creative process, including its trials and tribulations, against the backdrop of a city steeped in cultural history.

It will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including across 150 UK and 500 US cinemas. The documentary film features 12 brand new performances of tracks from Yungblud’s fourth studio album, Idols.

Tickets are now on sale at Yungblud.film, where you can also find full screening details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Yungblud is fast becoming one of the key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from Rock, Punk and Pop to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances around the world have cemented his place as one Britain’s most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMA for Best Alternative (2021) and the O2 Silver Clef Award for Best Live Act (2022). Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance.