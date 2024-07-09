Presenter Christa Ackroyd goes behind scenes at Doncaster's St Leger for new TV show
Host Christa Ackroyd will go behind the scenes of Doncaster’s historic St Leger for a new TV show focusing on Yorkshire tonight.
Channel 5 series Our Great Yorkshire Life delves into the people and places of God’s Own County and tonight’s show see the former Yorkshire Television presenter and Calendar and Look North host meet racehorse trainer Brian Smart, before visiting Doncaster Racecourse to take in the sights and splendour of Town Moor.
The show will be screened from 7pm on Channel 5 tonight.
