The event is on Friday May 3 at The Doncaster Dome, doors 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There will be two live acts to keep the audience entertained - violinst Alexsandra and singer Harry Linacre.

Choreographer Heidi Lindle said: "Attention all fashionistas and music lovers. The Inspirational Aurora Fashion Show takes to the stage once more bringing you a sensational night of fashion, music through the ages and live entertainment whilst raising much needed funds for our charity, Aurora Wellbeing, caring for local people living with cancer.

Brave models will take to the stage.

“Our fabulously brave models, who have had or are still battling cancer, will ensure your night is full of tears of joy and hope in a beautifully choregraphed, awe inspiring medley of scenes, modelling a stunning selection of clothing provided by our local boutiques and national retailers.

There will also be stalls in the lower atrium offering a selection of crafts, jewellery, health and beauty products, and accessories.