Premier League footballer drops into Doncaster city centre pub for a drink

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
A Premier League footballer surprised staff at a Doncaster city centre pub when he dropped in for a drink.

Doncaster-born Mason Holgate, who is currently on loan to EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion from Premier League side Everton, stopped off at The Black Bull in the Market Place between Christmas and New Year.

A pub spokesperson shared: “What a great guy, having couple of pics with the staff while enjoying a couple of drinks with friends.”

Born in Doncaster in 1996, Holgate began his football career at Barnsley, catching the eye of bigger clubs during his 20 game spell with the Tykes, eventually signing for Everton in a deal reported to be worth £2 million in 2015.

Since then, he has scored three goals in 127 games for the Toffees, enjoying loan spells at Sheffield United and Southampton and is now in his second spell at West Bromwich Albion.

