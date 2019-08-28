'Practical joke gone wrong' as metal detectorists hosptialised after eating 'cannabis cake' in Doncaster
An incident which saw numerous metal detectorists taken to hospital after unwittingly eating 'cannabis cake' at an event in Doncaster has been described as a 'practical joke gone wrong'.
A hazardous area response team and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the Coil to the Soil metal detectors rally in High Melton on Saturday at 6.30pm amid reports that a number of people had been taken ill.
A total of 15 patients were treated by paramedics at the scene, 13 of which were taken to hospital for further treatment.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are investigating after 'a group of people fell ill as a result of eating something reportedly containing cannabis.'
The force added a 48-year-old woman from County Durham has been arrested in connection with the incident and questioned by detectives.
Julian Evan-Hart, editor of metal detecting publication Treasure Hunting Magazine, was not at the event but has spoken to several people who were.
He said: "My understanding is that there was no malevolence involved at all and this was more a practical joke gone wrong."
He added that people's symptoms included 'heart palpitations and giddiness' while others 'collapsed.'
Mr Evan-Hart said his understanding was that a birthday cake had been baked for one of the attendees.
He added: "I'm told that rather than pieces being handed out, the cake was there and people could help themselves.
"There is some anger because people did not know it (cannabis) was in there and so people's personal choice had been taken away."
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said eight ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two doctors, two clinical supervisors and the ambulance trust’s hazardous area response team were called out to the scene.
Everyone taken to hospital has since been discharged.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the arrested woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 835 of 24 August 2019.