Portrait of Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson unveiled at city's museum

Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson has officially unveiled a striking portrait of himself at the city’s museum and gallery.

Former paratrooper Ben, the most severely injured soldier to survive the war in Afghanistan, was joined by civic dignataries for the big reveal of the new painting by local artist Dave Curtis at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum in Chequer Road at the weekend.

Comissioned by The Friends of the Doncaster Museums, it will permanently now hang in the art gallery at DGLAM.

In his trademark dark humour, Ben announced that he now been “officially hung.”

Ben Parkinson unveiled a portrait of himself at Doncaster Museum.

Among those in attendance for the unveiling were former Doncaster Central MP Baroness Winterton, Damian Allen, Chief Executive of City of Doncaster Council, Mayor Ros Jones, Dr Matt Jones, Chair of the Friends of the Doncaster Museums, Bill McHugh of Doncaster Heritage Services, Major Adrian Hunt, deputy Lieutenant of Doncaster Baron Kirkham of Old Cantley and Doncaster East and Isle Of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

Dr Jones said: “There was a great turn out - around 60 people.

“The primary aim of the Friends is to help preserve, protect, promote and develop the collections of museums across Doncaster for the benefit of the public.

“To do this, we try to educate and enthuse as many people as possible about the art, culture, history, and heritage of this great city.

The new portrait of Ben Parkinson by Doncaster artist Dave Curtis.

“Indeed, that is why we commissioned this painting.

“We wanted to enhance the collection at DGLAM for the public by celebrating someone who represents the very best Doncaster has to offer.

“Ben is an inspiration. He defied the expectations of medical experts and has gone on to enrich the lives of countless others through his work as a veterans’ campaigner, charity organiser, and author.

“The Friends are very proud to have facilitated the creation of this portrait, which above all else pays tribute to Ben’s courage and tenacity to overcome the odds, and we sincerely hope that the public are able to enjoy and continue being inspired by it for many years to come.”

Ben with civic dignataries at the official unveiling of his new portrait.

Ben, 40, had to have both his legs amputated and he also broke his back and suffered lasting brain damage when the Land Rover he was travelling in struck a landmine in 2006.

He defied doctors’ expectations by learning to walk and talk again and regularly raises money for veteran's charities with his case forcing the Ministry of Defence to significantly increase compensation payouts to wounded British soldiers.[

In June 2012, he successfully carried the Olympic flame through Doncaster and was cheered on by thousands of wellwishers as he walked on prosthetic legs.

A patron for the veterans’ charity Pilgrim Bandits, he has undertaken a number of expeditions including parachute jumps, cycle rides, kayaking and arctic treks to raise funds and in 2013 he was appointed an MBE by Prince Charles in recognition of his charity work.

In 2008 he won The Sun newspaper's Overcoming Adversity award at its inaugural Millies ceremony in London and was presented with the award by former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.