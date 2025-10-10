Popular scarecrow festival raises thousands for Doncaster hospice

Doncaster’s hospice charity has been given a £4,000 boost thanks to a popular village scarecrow festival.

St John’s Hospice in Balby has received the much-needed funds from the proceeds of this year’s annual Sprotbrough Scarecrow Festival on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September, which this year saw a record 60 scarecrows taking part around the picturesque village.

The Festival, which has now raised almost £20,000 for local charities, has been running for nine years, and has had ‘Mrs Scarecrow’ Vivien Jenkinson at its helm, along with a dedicated team of volunteers who work effortlessly between April and September, organising the event, and working with local businesses and St Mary’s Church to ensure each year it gets bigger and better.

Vivien said: “This is my last year working on the Festival and I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the team for their support over the years, and to all the Sprotbrough residents and businesses for their generosity and creativity.

“This truly is a great example of a local community coming together to have fun and do something positive to raise funds for so many worthwhile local charities – and also brings so many visitors to our village.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “Thank you to the team and all the residents of Sprotbrough for choosing St John’s Hospice this year and donating such a significant amount of money!

“The creativity and effort that went into all the different entries was really impressive and we were delighted to display our own scarecrow ‘Mary’ at the event, which was created by patients in our Day Therapy Unit at the Hospice!”

She added: “We know how much effort goes into an event like this, so we are extremely grateful to everyone involved for the amazing support – every penny will be spent on ensuring local patients and families receive the best possible care, when they need it most.”

Next year marks the 10th ever Sprotbrough Scarecrow Festival, which is due to be held on 5 and 6 September 2026. Anyone interested in visiting (locally, or from far and wide), helping out, or taking part please join the Team on Instagram, TikTok and X @sprotscarecrows and Facebook at Sprotbrough Scarecrow Festival.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk