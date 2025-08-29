Popular Doncaster social club celebrates its first anniversary

A Doncaster social club which provides entertainment and weekly fun is celebrating its first anniversary.

Mexborough Athletic Club is marking one year of its Wednesday Afternoon Social event, created to draw local residents into the Country Club and offering a fun, friendly, and music-filled midweek escape.

To celebrate, the organisers – made up entirely of volunteers – laid on a free buffet as a thank-you to all who have supported the social over the past year.

By happy coincidence, crowd favourite Darren Busby had already been booked to perform, drawing fans from miles around and helping create a vibrant, packed-out afternoon.

While the club is proud to focus on Country music acts, all performers are encouraged to “mix it up a little” with the likes of Elvis, Cliff Richard, and classic rock 'n' roll to appeal to a wider crowd.

Spokesperson Rob Davis said: “It’s a formula that works beautifully—the dance floor is always buzzing with jivers, jiggers, and line dancers. The event has grown into a close-knit social scene where most people know each other and newcomers are warmly welcomed.”

One of the event’s other big attractions is the bingo, featuring a consistent £50 top prize and two £20 prizes, regardless of how many cards are sold.

Importantly, Mexborough Athletic Club is a registered charity.

None of the trustees take any wages – the club exists purely to serve the community and provide enjoyable, inclusive events for locals and visitors alike. Only the bar staff and cleaner are paid, making this a rare and community-driven operation.

Added Mr Davis: “Visitors are welcome from near and far, and those travelling in motorhomes can even stay overnight in the club’s car park—a much-appreciated gesture for fans who travel long distances for their favourite acts.

“Beyond the Wednesday socials, Mexborough Athletic Club is a thriving community hub, offering facilities for tennis, football, snooker, and other music groups. The large car park is even rented out for motorcycle training on certain days.

"With an open-door attitude and a passion for bringing people together, Mexborough Athletic Club is proving itself a true community treasure. Here's to many more years of music, dancing, and warm-hearted socials.”