Popular Doncaster pub to host day of music and comedy for Macmillan Cancer

The Cumberland will stage the event on May 27 – with cash being raised by a prize raffle.

Organiser Vicky Blinston said: “We have had prizes donated by Bad Wolf Tattoo, a medium reading donated by Michelle McMahon, cut and blow dry by Lisa, set of nails donated by Lucie Matthews, bowling by Ten Pin Bowling Doncaster and cinema tickets from Vue.

"My manager has donated a £30 Hungry Horse voucher too.

"We are still looking for donations and are looking for a company that would donate a PS5, Xbox One or a Nintendo Switch."

The event, which runs between 1pm and 7pm, will also have games including name the teddy and guess how many jewels are on the crown as well as football cards and Macmillan badges on sale

