News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
42 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Popular Doncaster pub to host day of music and comedy for Macmillan Cancer

A Doncaster pub is set to host a fundraising day of comedy and music to raise cash for cancer charity Macmillan.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

The Cumberland will stage the event on May 27 – with cash being raised by a prize raffle.

Organiser Vicky Blinston said: “We have had prizes donated by Bad Wolf Tattoo, a medium reading donated by Michelle McMahon, cut and blow dry by Lisa, set of nails donated by Lucie Matthews, bowling by Ten Pin Bowling Doncaster and cinema tickets from Vue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My manager has donated a £30 Hungry Horse voucher too.

The Cumberland is hosting the event on May 27.The Cumberland is hosting the event on May 27.
The Cumberland is hosting the event on May 27.
Most Popular

"We are still looking for donations and are looking for a company that would donate a PS5, Xbox One or a Nintendo Switch."

The event, which runs between 1pm and 7pm, will also have games including name the teddy and guess how many jewels are on the crown as well as football cards and Macmillan badges on sale

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fun day is £5 with all monies going to Macmillan Cancer.

Doncaster