Popular Doncaster pub to host colour-coded 'night of fun' singles event

The Wheatley Hotel will host the event from 7pm on March 25.

A spokesman said: “Come and join us for a night of fun - whether you’re ready to mingle or just here for a good time, we will have red, orange and green stickers available to show what you are here for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colour coding for those attending the event will be as follows.Green - free and single and ready to mingleOrange - let’s see how this goesRed - just here for a drink

The Wheatley Hotel will host a singles night.

The landmark pub, at the junction of Barnby Dun Road and Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills, has recently come under new management.