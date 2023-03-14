Popular Doncaster pub to host colour-coded 'night of fun' singles event
A popular Doncaster pub is to host a special singles night – with those attending getting different coloured stickers to display, depending on what they are there for.
The Wheatley Hotel will host the event from 7pm on March 25.
A spokesman said: “Come and join us for a night of fun - whether you’re ready to mingle or just here for a good time, we will have red, orange and green stickers available to show what you are here for.”
The colour coding for those attending the event will be as follows.Green - free and single and ready to mingleOrange - let’s see how this goesRed - just here for a drink
The landmark pub, at the junction of Barnby Dun Road and Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills, has recently come under new management.