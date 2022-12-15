Popular Doncaster park to host multicultural fun day and food festival
The flavours of the world are set to come to a popular Doncaster park next summer with a multicultural fun day.
By Darren Burke
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 9:37am
Sandall Park will host the City of Doncaster Multicultural Fun Day and Food Fest on July 22 next year.
Organised by Friends of Sandall Park and Voluntary Action Doncaster, a spokesman said the event will embrace diversity and culture and added: “We will have a great assortment of stalls and entertainment and it will be a fabulous family event. More details soon.”