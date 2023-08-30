News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster park lands £500 Postcode Lottery grant to install seating

Volunteers at a popular Doncaster park have been handed a £500 grant to help installing new seating.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST

The Friends of Quarry Park in Dunsville, a local voluntary group who work in conjunction with Doncaster Council has received the grant from Localgiving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust, a grant-giving charity funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost will enable fhe Friends to provide another seat for local residents and visitors to sit and rest on the Park and Nature reserve, to chat to friends and neighbours or just watch the fascinating wildlife – birds, butterflies, moths and insects to name but a few or admire the beautiful flowers and trees.

Katrina O’Halloran, vice chair of The Friends of Quarry Park said: “This project is as a result of a request by a local resident and volunteer who we will be very pleased to oblige.”

You can follow the progress of this project and other news about Quarry Park on Facebook HERE

