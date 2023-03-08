Popular Doncaster GP stands down after more than three decades at city surgery
A popular Doncaster GP is set to hang up his stethoscope after more than three decades at a city centre surgery.
Dr Neil Sellars will retire from the Kingthorne Group Practice next Monday after arriving at the surgery on the corner of Kings Road and Thorne Road back in 1991.
Announcing his departure on socal media, a spokesman said the “funny” Doncaster doc who had been a ‘great support’ to staff and patients would be missed.
A post said: “For those of you who don’t know, our lovely Dr Sellars is retiring and finishes on Monday at lunch time.
“Dr Sellars has been with us since 1991 and the place just won’t be the same without him.
"Quietly spoken but with a very funny sense of humour, Dr Sellars cares greatly for all his patients and staff and has been a great support to all of us at TeamKT.
“He will turn his hand to anything to help and has often been seen doing odd jobs around the place! He always takes the time to check on the team and even pops the kettle on to make us a brew sometimes!
“We will miss you Neil.”
The surgery is one of Doncaster’s oldest established GP practices and celebrated 100 years of serving patients in 2019, expanding a number of times over the years.
It was establised in 1919 by Dr Arthur Huckett after World War One and its longest serving current GP is senior partner Dr Martyn Coleman joined the practice in 1987.