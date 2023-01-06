Popular Doncaster former dance school owner dies at 100 on Christmas Day

Esmee Pollard, who ran the Tom and Esmee Pollard School of Dancing, passed away at her own home with her daughter by her side.

An obituary said:

"She was the dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Pollard, loving mother of Sharman and mother in law to Kevin, grandma of Rebecca and great grandma of William.

Esmee Pollard has died at the age of 100.

“Esmee celebrated her 100th year on Monday 5 September.

The funeral will take place at St Peter and St Pauls Parish Church, Barnby Dun on Thursday 12 January at 2.15pm. This will be followed by private committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.

