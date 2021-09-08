Popular Doncaster DIY business announces closure after more than three decades
A popular and long-serving Doncaster DIY business is closing its doors later this month after more than three decades.
Askern Building Supplies and DIY Centre will shut at the end of September as its owners take retirement.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Askern Building Supplies and DIY Centre will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of September due to health reasons and obviously getting on in years.
“We will be retiring. We are certainly looking forward to putting our feet up.
“However we wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support over the last 33 years we have been in Askern.
“We have made some lovely friends and acquaitances and appreciate all the support from the community.”
The business is based in Springvale House on Doncaster Road, Askern and sells a wide range of do it yourself products and building materials.