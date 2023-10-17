Popular Doncaster cut-price pre-loved store announces its closure
A popular cut-price, pre-loved store serving South Yorkshire has announced its closure.
Reuse Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, which is based in Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, will close its doors this weekend, bosses have announced.
A spokesman said: “Due to reasons beyond our control, our Reuse Shop will be closing as of Saturday 21 October
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people involved in the Reuse project past and present.
“Throughout this week we will give back to all who have supported the Reuse project with one of the final sales weeks.
"A new sale every other day. Please keep your eyes peeled"
According to its social media, the firm sells a wide range of products and “specialises in providing quality pre-loved items at a fraction of the price.”