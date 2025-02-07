Popular Doncaster car show axed over rising costs and "financial pressures"

Organisers of a popular Doncaster car and bike show have been forced to pull the plug on this year’s event because of “increasing financial pressures.”

The Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show, which has attracted thousands of visitors to the city for nearly 20 years, will not go ahead this summer – but organisers hope it will return next year.

The Rotary Club of Doncaster St. George's, which puts on the show, last year held at the Eco Power Stadium, said: “Due to increasing financial pressures and associated show site costs we have had to make the difficult decision to not run a show in 2025.

“Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show has been running for 18 years and we do hope to run the show again in 2026 at a larger but more cost-effective site and also to revert to holding it on Sunday which is more popular with exhibitors and visitors alike.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to secure anything suitable, yet which would allow us sufficient time to plan and run the show in July 2025 which is now only five months away.

“Many thanks to everyone for their support in previous years and your ongoing support and understanding.

“We will publish news regards 2026 show as soon as possible.”

The event, one of the largest of its kind in northern England, annually draws in excess of 600 exhibiting vehicles and about 5,000 visitors during the day.

It has been held at a number of locations in Doncaster over the years.