Popular bed shop will be relocating to a new premises at a Doncaster retail park

Bensons for Beds is moving their Doncaster store to the Centurion Retail Park on York Road on December 10.

The store will have five colleagues and will be 8,655 sq ft.

The new store opens on December 10.

Bensons’ chief executive Mark Jackson said: “The new openings and relocations are an essential part of our transformation plans as we invest in our store portfolio to give customers the best possible experience.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made huge strides in our transition into a new company, and we’ve laid the foundations for growth through our continued investment in all aspects of the business.”

To celebrate the opening of the new stores, each one will roll out Bensons’ iconic purple carpet to welcome customers who will get an additional 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend (Starting December 10).

In addition to the new stores, the transformation of the business is also seeing investment in the online store,

As well as digital technology, training, distribution and its dedicated manufacturing site at Huntingdon and Cambridgeshire.

They are opening eight new stores across the country and relocating five more.