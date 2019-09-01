Pop star Ellie Goulding marries into Doncaster aristocratic family

The pair exited the minster after tying the knot yesterday, pausing on the steps to kiss before descending amongst a crowd of friends and family.

The 32-year-old Brit Award winner and her husband then left in the same blue Volkswagen campervan that delivered them to the service.

Ellie Goulding.

A reception was expected to be held at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton, North Yorkshire, made famous by the 1980s TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

The lavish event was believed to feature an extensive guest list of royals, actors, musicians and TV personalities.

Goulding, who was flanked by five bridesmaids and two flower girls, had arrived some 25 minutes late to the service.

She was greeted by Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu, who led her into the minster.

Singer Katy Perry arrived with her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who was in London earlier this week to promote his new Amazon series with Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice arrived with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York and were greeted by Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank - who was one of the groomsmen.

Also among the early arrivals were singer James Blunt, actress Sienna Miller, comic Jimmy Carr and artist Tracey Emin.

The groom, 27, gave a thumbs-up to waiting guests on his arrival.

He was cheered by the crowds and greeted with an announcement by York's town crier.

Several hundred people had gathered outside the south door of the minster waiting for the bride and any celebrity arrivals.

Goulding performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding party in 2011 and, with her fiance, was a guest at Princess Eugenie's marriage last October.

Goulding and Mr Jopling have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement with a formal notice in The Times a year ago.

Mr Jopling's father is the Honorable Nicholas Jopling, of Frickley Hall, near Doncaster.

After the wedding was formally announced last year, Goulding said she was looking forward to being a "loved-up wife."

In a post to her 14 million followers on Instagram, she shared a black and white photo of herself kissing a smiling Mr Jopling on the cheek.

The star wrote in a caption alongside the photo: "I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I've had away from all the madness.

"But we've had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know."

Addressing Mr Jopling, she added: "You're the most wonderful person I've ever known, and I can't wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved-up wife."

Goulding and Mr Jopling are thought to have been an item since early 2017.