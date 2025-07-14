Police warn Doncaster school pupils of dangers of off-road bikes

Police in Doncaster have warned young school pupils of the dangers of off-road bikes – and have pledged to continue the fight against the scourge of nuisance riders on the city’s streets.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Marshland Primary Academy to tell primary school pupils about the dangers of using off-road bikes

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tackling off-road bikes remains a priority across the force, and as we continue to take enforcement action, it's important we also educate young people on the dangers of riding these bikes and e-scooters illegally and in an antisocial manner.

“It is illegal to use off-road bikes, including quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, and privately-owned e-scooters in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the landowner or local authority.

“It is also illegal to use them on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas.

“Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recently visited a primary school in Moorends to speak to around 400 pupils about off-road bikes and e-scooters.

“They spoke to them about the rules and laws around off-road bikes and why driving them illegally can lead to serious harm to you, passengers and innocent pedestrians.”

You can educate yourself on where you can and can't ride off-road bikes and e-scooters by visiting https://orlo.uk/DWJRq

You can report off-road bikers to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also pass on information in confidence to CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.