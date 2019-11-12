Police search launched for woman missing from Doncaster

Missing woman Samantha Davis

Samantha Davis, 29, is thought to have left the Imperial Crescent area, in Town Moor, at around 2:30pm this afternoon, November 12.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing and need to ensure her safety.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her today, or who knows where she might be.

Samantha is described as about 5ft 6ins tall and has shoulder length blonde hair with a green tinge and brown roots.

She is thought to be wearing a white knitted jumper, grey jogging bottoms and an orange parker coat.