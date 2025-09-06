Police "no longer searching" for missing teenager in South Yorkshire

Police say they are “no longer searching” for a missing teenager, who was believed to be in South Yorkshire.

The teenager, named only as Lucas, 14, was last seen at Buxton railway station at 7.30pm on Saturday (30 August) .

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer searching for missing Lucas.

“Thank you to the public who have supported and shared our appeals.”

Yesterday, in an appeal to find him, South Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Ronayne said: “It’s now more than six days since Lucas went missing”.

“We have conducted extensive enquiries to try and locate him. This includes area searches at locations where we know Lucas has links and speaking to people who he would normally make contact with.”

“Despite the best efforts of our officers, we still do not know where Lucas has travelled to since Saturday evening, though we believe he is still in South Yorkshire.”