'Police mad' Doncaster youngster with cerebral palsy treated to day at Conisbrough Castle by cops
Seven-year-old Jenson Prince was none the wiser as staff from his school secretly organised a visit from roads policing officers and dog handlers officers at the English Heritage attraction.
Roads Policing Officers PCs Allen Meanwell, Josh Stafford, Richard Payne, and General-Purpose Dog Luna and her handler met Jenson, who has cerebral palsy, inside the castle grounds ahead of a trip to the top.
Jenson, his mum Elaine and dad Wayne had the chance to sit on the police motorcycle, inside the car, pressing the sirens and lights and hear all about how PD Luna chases ‘baddies’.
PC Meanwell, who organised the visit with Jenson’s teacher, said: “It was a privilege to meet Jenson and his family. He is such a resilient and positive little boy who loves all things police.
“We let him listen to the radio, press the lights and sirens. Seeing his face light up was priceless.”
