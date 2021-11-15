Police launch appeal to find missing woman who could be in Doncaster area
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing woman who may be in the Doncaster area.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace missing Emma from Rotherham.
Emma, 39, was last seen on Moorgate Road at around 4.55pm on Sunday.
She is white, of a slim build, with black hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt with green knee length socks.
Emma is known to frequent the Maltby and Eastwood areas.
Contact quoting incident number 745 of 14 November.