Police launch appeal to find missing woman who could be in Doncaster area

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace missing Emma from Rotherham.

Emma, 39, was last seen on Moorgate Road at around 4.55pm on Sunday.

She is white, of a slim build, with black hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt with green knee length socks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma is missing from Rotherham.

Emma is known to frequent the Maltby and Eastwood areas.