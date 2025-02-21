Police launch appeal for missing 58-year-old woman

Police in South Yorkshire have launched an appeal to find a missing 58-year-old woman.

The woman, named only as Lesley, was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday (19 February) at 4.45pm in the Bolton-Upon-Dearne area.

She is reported to have been in the Wath area around 11am on Thursday (20 February).

Lesley is described as white, of a medium build, 5ft 1ins tall, and with brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, khaki coat, a white hat, and light blue trainers.

Police are hunting for missing Lesley.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lesley's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her or has information that could assist with enquiries.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 656 of 20 February 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

