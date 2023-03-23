South Yorkshire Police has launched the plea to find the woman, named only as Gabrielle, who went missing from the Scawsby area of Doncaster at the weekend.

A spokesman said: “We're are asking for your help to find 26-year-old Gabrielle, who has been missing since Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gabrielle was reported missing from Norman Crescent at around 5pm.

26 year old Gabrielle has been missing since Sunday.

"She is white, 5ft 2ins, of medium build with very long brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of going missing, however, she often wears leggings.”

2She is also known to frequent Rotherham and the Peak District area in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad