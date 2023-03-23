News you can trust since 1925
Police launch appeal as 26-year-old woman goes missing in Doncaster

An appeal has been launched to find a 26-year-old woman who has gone missing in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT

South Yorkshire Police has launched the plea to find the woman, named only as Gabrielle, who went missing from the Scawsby area of Doncaster at the weekend.

A spokesman said: “We're are asking for your help to find 26-year-old Gabrielle, who has been missing since Sunday.

"Gabrielle was reported missing from Norman Crescent at around 5pm.

26 year old Gabrielle has been missing since Sunday.
"She is white, 5ft 2ins, of medium build with very long brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of going missing, however, she often wears leggings.”

2She is also known to frequent Rotherham and the Peak District area in Derbyshire.

"Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 290 of 21 March 2023 or report it online.

