Police are asking for the public’s help to find 26-year-old Leone.

Leone was last seen at around 9.10am on Wednesday 7 September in the Tickhill Road area of Doncaster and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have released details of his last known movements and the clothes he was wearing.

Leone was last seen wearing a brown jumper and grey trousers, and is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown curly hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Concerns are growing for Leone’s welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 268 of 7 September 2022.