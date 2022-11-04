Police 'increasingly concerned' as hunt launched for missing Doncaster man
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Ian, who is aged 37, was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster at around 13:30pm yesterday afternoon (3 November 2022).
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with blue eyes and short light brown hair.
He is believed to have been wearing a brown or grey hooded jacket, with a large front pocket, a grey tracksuit, with brown suede shoes and a flat cap.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ian's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help with information on Ian’s whereabouts, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 612 of 3 November 2022 when you get in touch.