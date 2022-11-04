Police 'increasingly concerned' as hunt launched for missing Doncaster man

Ian, who is aged 37, was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster at around 13:30pm yesterday afternoon (3 November 2022).

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with blue eyes and short light brown hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a brown or grey hooded jacket, with a large front pocket, a grey tracksuit, with brown suede shoes and a flat cap.

Police have launched a hunt for missing man Ian.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ian's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”