Police in fresh appeal over missing teen thought to be in Doncaster

Police have issued a fresh appeal and photo of a missing teenage boy believed to be in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police are seeking the 14-year-old, named only as Lucas.

A spokesperson said: “We’re asking for your help to find missing Lucas who is believed to be in South Yorkshire.

“Lucas, who is 14 and from Derbyshire, was last seen at Buxton railway station at 7.30pm on Saturday (30 August) and has not been seen or heard from since.

“It is believed that Lucas has since travelled to Doncaster and is still there.

“Lucas is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face hoodie, blue shirt, dark grey shorts with blue on the sides, white socks and black trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lucas’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 836 of 30 August 2025 when you get in touch.