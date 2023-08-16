News you can trust since 1925
Police hunt: Man slashed at with knife in serious Doncaster assault

Officers investigating a report of an attempted wounding in Doncaster last week have released an e-fit image of someone they would like to identify.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

At around 12.46pm on Tuesday 8 August, it is reported that a 26-year-old man entered a vacant property on Mercel Avenue, to carry out some work.

He was confronted by a man armed with a knife, who proceeded to slash at him several times, causing multiple rips to his clothing.

The suspect then fled the scene through a field at the back of the property.The victim, who was not injured during the incident, has worked with our officers to produce this e-fit image. Do you recognise this man?

If you have any information, please contact police online or call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/143093/23. You can access the online portal here: www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous complete a secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

