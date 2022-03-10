Police 'growing concerned' for missing Doncaster man as appeal launched

Officers are asking for the public’s help to find missing the 20-year-old, named only as Byron.

He was last seen today at around 4:45pm in the Hyde Park area.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Police are hunting for missing Doncaster man Byron.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build and short brown hair.