Police 'growing concerned' for missing Doncaster man as appeal launched

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Doncaster man.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:25 pm

Officers are asking for the public’s help to find missing the 20-year-old, named only as Byron.

He was last seen today at around 4:45pm in the Hyde Park area.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Police are hunting for missing Doncaster man Byron.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with a stocky build and short brown hair.

Call 101 quoting incident number 713 of 10 March with details.

