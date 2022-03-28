Police get busy tackling litter on town's streets in Doncaster clean-up
Police in Doncaster have been helping to keep the streets of the town tidy after joining the Great British Spring Clean.
Doncaster East PCSOs attended the Keep Britain Tidy campaign in Armthorpe over the weekend.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Armed with a ‘grabber’ our officers took to the streets to help collect up the discarded items that somehow didn’t make it to a bin.
"The sun was shining, and it was great to be involved in this community event.
"This is an annual event organised within the community, so if you want to get involved contact your local community centre.
Also pictured are children from Marshland Road Primary School and West Road Primary School in Moorends.
The spokesman added: “Thank you for your efforts earlier this week, it’s great to see you want to improve how your local area looks.”
The annual campaign across the UK sees community volunteers taking to the streets to litter pick.