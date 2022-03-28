Police get busy tackling litter on town's streets in Doncaster clean-up

Doncaster East PCSOs attended the Keep Britain Tidy campaign in Armthorpe over the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Armed with a ‘grabber’ our officers took to the streets to help collect up the discarded items that somehow didn’t make it to a bin.

"The sun was shining, and it was great to be involved in this community event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clean up took place on the streets of Armthorpe.

"This is an annual event organised within the community, so if you want to get involved contact your local community centre.

Also pictured are children from Marshland Road Primary School and West Road Primary School in Moorends.

The spokesman added: “Thank you for your efforts earlier this week, it’s great to see you want to improve how your local area looks.”