Police drop in at Doncaster school to raise knife and gun crime issues
Police have dropped into a Doncaster school to raise issues of knife an gun crime with students.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:32 pm
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the town’s XP School to talk to pupils.
Year 10 and 11 students also met officers as well as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews for sessions on road safety and exploitation.
A police dog and handler were in attendance and students had a demonstration of public order kit, vehicles and knife arch.