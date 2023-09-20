News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Police donate seized cannabis pots to Doncaster community garden scheme

Police in Doncaster have turned crime into community – by donating plant pots seized in raids on cannabis factories into local gardening projects.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team has revealed what happened to both the drugs and items found at the scene after a recent drugs den in Armthorpe was smashed.

A spokesman said: “You may remember officers were involved in dismantling a large cannabis set up on Armthorpe Industrial Estate recently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After discussing this at the Armthorpe engagement meeting, the question was asked “What happens to all the cannabis?’

Police have donated cannabis plant pots to a community gardening project.Police have donated cannabis plant pots to a community gardening project.
Police have donated cannabis plant pots to a community gardening project.
Most Popular

"Well, this gets destroyed to ensure it never gets onto the local streets.

"The question that followed was “what happens to all the plant pots?’

"On this occasion we saved about 50 plant pots and donated them to the Thornham Community Gardens, so they can be put to a good use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thornham Gardens are located on Thornham Close just off Southfield Road, Armthorpe.

"The gardens have great facilities and are run by volunteers. If you would like to get involved and take the opportunity to have your own small area of garden then please get in contact.”

If you want to report drugs, anti-social behaviour in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you want to report crime anonymously, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

You can also fill in a secure online form in confidence at the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team