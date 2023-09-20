Police donate seized cannabis pots to Doncaster community garden scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team has revealed what happened to both the drugs and items found at the scene after a recent drugs den in Armthorpe was smashed.

A spokesman said: “You may remember officers were involved in dismantling a large cannabis set up on Armthorpe Industrial Estate recently.

"After discussing this at the Armthorpe engagement meeting, the question was asked “What happens to all the cannabis?’

Police have donated cannabis plant pots to a community gardening project.

"Well, this gets destroyed to ensure it never gets onto the local streets.

"The question that followed was “what happens to all the plant pots?’

"On this occasion we saved about 50 plant pots and donated them to the Thornham Community Gardens, so they can be put to a good use.

"Thornham Gardens are located on Thornham Close just off Southfield Road, Armthorpe.

"The gardens have great facilities and are run by volunteers. If you would like to get involved and take the opportunity to have your own small area of garden then please get in contact.”

If you want to report drugs, anti-social behaviour in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you want to report crime anonymously, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.