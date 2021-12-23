Police concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Doncaster
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 6:27 am
Policeare appealing for help to trace missing Sapphire from Doncaster.
Sapphire, 16, was last seen in the Askern on Sunday 12 December. She is described as white, around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.
Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, in particular Doncaster Bus Station, Doncaster Train Station and Copley Road. Any information can be reported through 101 quoting incident number 519 of 22 December.