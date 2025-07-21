Police called in after person injured in Doncaster dog attack

Police were called in after a person was injured in a Doncaster dog attack.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement following the incident in Stainforth.

A spokesperson said: “We're aware of several posts circulating online regarding an incident in Stainforth involving a dog bite.

“We can confirm that the dog and its owner have now been located.

“We have investigated the incident and the owner of the offending dog has accepted full responsibility and agreed to take part in the restorative justice scheme.

“The dog is not a banned breed.

“The victim sustained a minor injury to his leg.

“The victim has asked for the matter to be resolved by the owner attending a dog behaviour course, run in conjunction with Blue Cross.

“We'd like to take this opportunity to remind all dog owners of the importance of ensuring their pets are secure within the premises of their home at all times, to help keep everyone safe.”